Hydrochloric acid spill forces Omaha businesses to shelter-in-place

A hydrochloric acid leak kept Omaha fire crews busy Wednesday.
By Johan Marin
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - About 300 gallons of hydrochloric acid spilled outside near 102nd and J Streets Wednesday morning around 11 a.m.

Omaha Fire Captain Brian Thorson believes the spill came from a storage container.

“Our crews arrived on scene and started damming up the area and putting down soda ash to neutralize it,” Thorson said. “The leak is no longer active -- it stopped and we asked the businesses to shelter in place.”

First Detail Supply manager Mark Flores told 6 News he was outside at the time and saw a crowd of firefighters arrive at the scene.

“I walked a little bit towards the building and that’s when they said there’s a hydrochloric acid spill,” Flores said.

Flores and other people were advised not to get near the scene. At first, he was worried about the situation. Even though it didn’t affect his business, his concern was the environment.

However, Thorson said they’re controlling the situation.

“Hazmat rigs arrived on the scene and they have special equipment to monitor the air quality as well as the extra soda ash to neutralize the agent,” Thorson said.

The waste that’s left will be disposed of in a safe manner.

No word on whether J Street has reopened; people are advised to avoid the area.

