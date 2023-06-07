We are Local
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Wednesday’s cold front sparks storm chances

Emily's Tuesday night forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another day in the low 90s Wednesday and then some changes! Our next cold front sweeps in Wednesday afternoon and evening bringing more widespread rain chances. Ahead of the front spotty showers and storms are possible mainly in the afternoon, slightly earlier chances in W Iowa. Once the front sweeps in storms will become more organized along the front’s boundary with heavy downpours possible where they form.

Storm chances
Storm chances(wowt)

A few storms may be strong along the front with 1″ hail possible and gusty winds.

Severe risk
Severe risk(wowt)

We’ll get some heat relief behind it with a high of 85 Thursday... Friday brings a rebound near 90 ahead of another cold front over the weekend. Saturday will be in t he low 80s with storm chances ending Sunday morning... even cooler Sunday.

10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

