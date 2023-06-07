We are Local
Douglas County Commissioners approve construction for roadways near new Costco

The Omaha City Council is expected to discuss potential rezoning plans to make way for a new Costco store at 180th and West Maple.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Omaha is one step closer to getting a second Costco.

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners approved a roadway construction project in West Omaha to be fully funded by the incoming Costco. This is part of the new SE 180 Maple Crossing development.

The agreement says construction should be complete by May 2025.

