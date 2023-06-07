David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Spotty storms this evening

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another hot afternoon across the metro with temperatures warming into the low 90s. A cold front backing into the area from the east will help to trigger some widely scattered storms as we head into the evening. The best chances for storms will likely line up just to the west of the Missouri River, possibly just west of the metro. The best chances for storms likely come between 5 and 10pm this evening. While chances are highest west of Omaha, keep an eye to the sky if you have outdoor plans, as a stray storm could still drift into the metro before storms start to fade away by Midnight.

Wednesday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

There could be a lingering shower or isolated storm Thursday morning, particularly across southwest Iowa. Any rainfall will likely fade away by sunrise, with partly cloudy skies lingering through the rest of the day. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, but we will still warm to around 80 degrees by the lunch hour. Afternoon highs should top out in the low to mid-80s for most of eastern Nebraska, while western Iowa will see a little more relief with highs in the upper 70s. Additional thunderstorms are expected Thursday evening over central Nebraska, but should mainly stay west of our area, just west of Norfolk and Columbus.

Thursday's Forecast (WOWT)

We will do that again on Friday, with scattered storms out in central Nebraska while the eastern part of the state, including the Omaha metro, stays warm and dry. Highs should top out in the mid to upper 80s Friday afternoon. Rain chances increase for the weekend, possibly as early as Saturday morning, but more likely Saturday evening. Scattered to potentially widespread showers and storms are expected, one of our better rain chances that we have seen in a while. As things look now, some decent rainfall of 1 to 2 inches will be possible depending on where the lines of thunderstorms set up across the area. A strong storm or two is possible, but widespread severe weather is not currently expected.

Thunderstorm chances Saturday (WOWT)

Storms should be moving out Sunday morning, leaving behind some cooler and less humid air for Sunday and Monday. It should feel pretty nice for a couple of days before the warmer and more humid air returns over the course of next week, with highs back to around 90 by the end of next week.

Temperatures the next 5 days (WOWT)

