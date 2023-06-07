We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Blair murder suspect waives hearing; case appears headed to trial

Authorities said Elijah Logan exchanged gunfire with the man he is accused of killing.
The Council Bluffs man arrested in connection with a Blair murder will go to trial.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLAIR, Neb. (WOWT) - The Council Bluffs man who turned himself in following a four-day manhunt after a fatal shooting near Blair High School is headed to trial over the incident.

Elijah Logan, 22, is charged in the shooting last month that left 34-year-old Jordan Ely dead and the mother of Logan’s child injured.

Elijah Logan
Elijah Logan(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

Prosecutors say Logan exchanged gunfire with Ely after breaking into the home. Investigators said Logan also shot the woman at least twice in her legs — and that she was holding the infant at the time, but the child was not harmed.

Logan then fled the scene and was on the run for four days as authorities shared information with the public to aid in his capture.

School officials deemed classes optional on the day of the shooting as the investigation continued at a nearby residence.

Logan was previously denied bond and could incur the death penalty, although Scott Vander Schaaf has not yet made a determination on whether the seek the death penalty in this case.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Supreme Court vacates 2 Nebraska decisions on ‘home equity theft’
stock photo
Man arrested, missing Omaha woman found safe
Concern is growing for the family and friends of one missing Omaha woman who hasn't been seen...
Concern grows for family of missing Omaha woman not heard from in 2 weeks
Union Pacific's Big Boy No. 4014 will travel through Nebraska for its Home Run Express Tour.
Union Pacific’s Big Boy Locomotive returns with Home Run Express Tour
Omaha Police identify victim in Friday night homicide

Latest News

WOWT tour with Emily Roehler
Tour the new home of 6 News WOWT
Three of the four suspects in the Vinny Palermo corruption case have again been ordered to...
Three of four suspects in Vinny Palermo case to remain jailed until trial
The Council Bluffs man arrested in connection with a Blair murder will go to trial.
Elijah Logan headed to trial for Blair murder
Nebraska Sen. Pete Ricketts is asking for help looking into the increase in expedition requests...
Ricketts calling for investigation into expediting of passports