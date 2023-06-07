Blair murder suspect waives hearing; case appears headed to trial

BLAIR, Neb. (WOWT) - The Council Bluffs man who turned himself in following a four-day manhunt after a fatal shooting near Blair High School is headed to trial over the incident.

Elijah Logan, 22, is charged in the shooting last month that left 34-year-old Jordan Ely dead and the mother of Logan’s child injured.

Elijah Logan (Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

Prosecutors say Logan exchanged gunfire with Ely after breaking into the home. Investigators said Logan also shot the woman at least twice in her legs — and that she was holding the infant at the time, but the child was not harmed.

Logan then fled the scene and was on the run for four days as authorities shared information with the public to aid in his capture.

School officials deemed classes optional on the day of the shooting as the investigation continued at a nearby residence.

Logan was previously denied bond and could incur the death penalty, although Scott Vander Schaaf has not yet made a determination on whether the seek the death penalty in this case.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.