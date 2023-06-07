We are Local
Additional charges in North Omaha shooting involving officers

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have announced additional arrests in a North Omaha shooting involving officers.

Brandi Walker, 28, is charged with attempted felony assault, terrorisitic threats, evidence tampering, and shooting an occupied vehicle.

Matthew Berg, 37, is facing charges for attempted felony assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

This is in addition to the arrest of Jahari Love, 26, also for attempted felony assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Police were called to the scene near 31st Street and Ames Avenue at 2:37 p.m. on Tuesday.

OPD tells 6 News three officers were leaving a community meeting at at a bank across the street when they heard gunfire.

Officers say they saw Love standing outside of a vehicle firing a long gun to the west towards a home across the street.

Two of the three officers fired their weapons toward the man. He was hit in the right arm and taken to the hospital for treatment.

OPD says witness interviews determined several people exchanged gunfire before officers discharged their firearms.

All parties involved have been detained. Charges are pending with the Douglas County Attorney’s office.

OPD says the incident was captured on video. The two officers involved have both been placed on paid administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.

Increasing cloud cover Wednesday with isolated storms for the afternoon and evening