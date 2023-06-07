$1M bond for Omaha man accused of strangling, threatening to kill girlfriend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man is facing several charges for the second time in six months and will stay behind bars unless his $1 million bond is paid.

A judge set the bond for 23-year-old Michael Peters on Wednesday morning in the Douglas County courtroom.

“The defendant, the boyfriend, punched the victim in the face several times, and strangled her to the point where she could not breathe,” said prosecutors reading the probable cause statement.

Peters is accused of assault by strangulation and terroristic threats against his girlfriend. In November, he faced the exact same charges, against the same victim.

Prosecutors read the probable cause statement from last year, too:

“The defendant made statements to her to the effect of: “I’m going to kill you, I’m going to rape your dead body, I’m going to hide your body so that nobody can find it,” they said.

Court documents say that in late May, Peters once again threatened to beat and kill her at their apartment, and a neighbor witnesses some of the violence.

“A witness observed the defendant dragged the victim through the apartment hallway by her hair, and officers observed injuries,” attorneys said.

Since May 23, Peters had a warrant out for his arrest, but for two weeks, neither he nor his girlfriend has been seen or heard from until his arrest this week.

6 News spoke with the victim’s concerned family on Monday.

“I think he convinced her to leave with him. She left with nothing. Didn’t take a toothbrush. She’s a makeup girl and didn’t take her bag, no clothes, just her phone. I think he’s not letting her use her phone to contact family,” said Jen Schneider, the victim’s mother.

There’s no evidence that she was taken against her will, but Peters was charged with domestic violence linked to her disappearance on Tuesday and was given a $5,000 bond for that charge.

“Over 13 days, my understanding is that the defendant took the victim to multiple different motels,” said prosecutors. “When officers finally made contact with the victim, she was relieved that officers found her because she believed he was not going to let her go.”

As part of his bond, Peters has been ordered by the court not to contact the victim.

