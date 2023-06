OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The numbers are in for 6 News’ Stuff the Truck food drive and they confirm what we already knew - it was a great success.

With the help of our viewers and Methodist Health, 6 News collected more than 21,000 pounds of food and nearly $8,000 in cash.

A big thank you to everyone who helped and donated to the event.

