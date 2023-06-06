We are Local
Ryan Kalkbrenner and Trey Alexander on the decision to return

6 News WOWT Live at 5
By Joe Nugent
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Summer workouts started today for the Jays, in a way the start of the new season. Both Ryan Kalkbrenner and Trey Alexander were on the court with their new/old team after playing at the NBA Combine this off-season. Both decided to return to Creighton and this 2023-24 team will be a little different than the one that just made a run to the Elite Eight. They explain their decisions in the video above.

First, Trey will be taking on a new role, playing more with the ball in his hand as the point guard. The Jays will also replace Arthur Kaluma at the four. Art by the way has not decided where he will end up yet as he considers several attractive options. The team added transfers Isaac Traudt and Steven Ashworth, plus several players from last year’s team like Mason Miller and Francisco Farabello will likely grow into larger roles.

