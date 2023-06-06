We are Local
Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Back to the 90s with a spotty storm Tuesday

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re all set to warm back into the lower 90s again this afternoon. Thankfully it appears that it will happen with lower dew points on the muggy meter as well.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)

We should see dew points dip quite a bit into the afternoon so air won’t feel hot AND humid.

Muggy Meter
Muggy Meter(WOWT)

There is the small potential for a spotty storm or two again after 1pm today but there likely won’t be very many.

Rain Chances
Rain Chances(WOWT)

Another day in the 90s is likely Wednesday too with a better chance of showers and storms. We’ll again watch after 1pm for some spotty storms and a few of those could be a bit stronger with some hail and a wind gust or two. Downpours are likely from the strongest as well.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)
Wednesday Severe
Wednesday Severe(WOWT)

Cooler and drier air will settle in for the rest of the week with highs in the upper 80s and lower dew points too.

