We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha Police identify victim in Friday night homicide

(WSAW)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police have identified the victim in a recent homicide, but what led up to the man’s death is still unclear.

Tuesday, Omaha Police identified the victim as 30-year-old Carlos Salguero-Canar.

On Friday, June 2, at 11:40 p.m., Omaha Police were called to an apartment complex near South 28th and Harrison Street for a downed party.

First responders were performing CPR on Salguero-Canar and he was sent to UNMC where he was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating the situation as a homicide and a reward of up to $25,000 is offered for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information can contact the OPD Homicide Unit at (402) 444-5656 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Concern is growing for the family and friends of one missing Omaha woman who hasn't been seen...
Concern grows for family of missing Omaha woman not heard from in 2 weeks
U.S. Supreme Court vacates 2 Nebraska decisions on ‘home equity theft’
Apartment fire at 78th and Farnam Streets, June 5, 2023
Crews battle 2-alarm fire at Omaha apartment complex
Natasha Oakman, Duchesne Academy teacher
Longtime Omaha Duchesne Academy teacher dies
Police vehicle blocks area on Arizona Avenue in Grand Island, where police say three people died.
Three dead overnight in Grand Island murder suicide

Latest News

A stray shower or storm possible Tuesday afternoon with better chances returning on Wednesday
Evidence shows numerous gunshots fired during a Sunday murder-suicide in Grand Island.
Evidence indicates 11 shots fired in Grand Island murder-suicide
Rusty's 10 Day Forecast
stock photo
Man arrested, missing Omaha woman found safe