Omaha Police identify victim in Friday night homicide

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police have identified the victim in a recent homicide, but what led up to the man’s death is still unclear.

Tuesday, Omaha Police identified the victim as 30-year-old Carlos Salguero-Canar.

On Friday, June 2, at 11:40 p.m., Omaha Police were called to an apartment complex near South 28th and Harrison Street for a downed party.

First responders were performing CPR on Salguero-Canar and he was sent to UNMC where he was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating the situation as a homicide and a reward of up to $25,000 is offered for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information can contact the OPD Homicide Unit at (402) 444-5656 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.