Nebraska State Patrol issues more than 100 citations during Click It or Ticket

Seat belt generic
(Pexels/MGN)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A statewide enforcement effort recently wrapped up.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, between May 15 and June 4, troopers arrested 65 drivers across the state for driving under the influence. And more than 100 citations were issued for seat belt and child safety seat violations.

It all happened during the nationwide Click It or Ticket campaign that aimed to increase seat belt use through extra enforcement and education efforts.

“Nebraska roadways have had a busy start to summer,” said Colonel John Bolduc, the Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Our troopers were also busy over the last three weeks, working to help start the summer travel season safely across Nebraska.”

Many other citations were issued during the enforcement effort:

  • 1,587 for speeding
  • 65 for speeding over 100 mph
  • 79 for no seat belt
  • 24 for improper child restraint
  • 34 for open alcohol container
  • 28 for minor in possession
  • 109 for driving under suspension

Troopers also performed 870 motorist assists.

