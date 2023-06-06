Nebraska Farm Bureau partners with Starlink to expand broadband coverage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As Starlink expands to cover areas across Nebraska and Iowa, the Nebraska Farm Bureau (NEFB) announced a partnership with SpaceX to provide broadband to farmers, ranchers and rural communities.

Starlink’s satellite internet service claims to offer the world’s most advanced broadband internet system. The high-speed internet is capable of streaming, online gaming and other services requiring fast internet speeds.

The NEFB announced Tuesday it’s working with SpaceX’s internet service Starlink to offer two free months to its members.

“We are excited to work with Starlink to deliver high-speed broadband to rural areas in Nebraska that are underserved,” said NEFB President Mark McHargue. “This will provide Farm Bureau members with two months of free service, a nearly $200 value when subscribing to Starlink for high-speed broadband internet service in remote and rural areas in Nebraska.”

The NEFB says it wanted to partner with Starlink to take the issue of internet availability into its own hands, allowing them to deliver services to farmers, ranchers and rural members in a way that “avoids regulatory hoops.”

“Starlink is ideal for those who live and work in rural communities, and we couldn’t be more excited to work with the Nebraska Farm Bureau to offer reliable high-speed internet coverage to the last acre for farmers and ranchers across the state,” said Chad Gibbs, SpaceX’s vice president of Starlink Business Operations.

Members of the NEFB can log in to their benefits page to take advantage of their two free months. The who sign up for the service will get a Starlink kit in the mail.

