Longtime Omaha Duchesne Academy teacher dies

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A longtime Omaha schoolteacher and adviser has died.

The Duchesne Academy says Mrs. Natasha Oakman died June 1 after suffering a medical emergency the previous week. Oakman was a science teacher at the school and had been there since her graduation from Creighton University in 1996.

Oakman also advised a club for Young Meds that encouraged students to pursue careers in the health field, in addition to being a student adviser.

The school says all are welcome to join the Duchesne community at the school’s chapel for a celebration of Oakman’s life Wednesday, June 7 at 7 p.m.

Alumni and friends are encouraged to share memories of Oakman with her family. They can be mailed to Duchesne at 3601 Burt Street in Omaha.

