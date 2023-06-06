Frank Solich is on College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Frank Solich is back on the ballot for a second straight year, he’s one of nine FBS coaches. This announcement comes only six weeks after his return to Memorial Stadium at the spring game. Solich was a head coach for six years at Nebraska and 16 more years at Ohio where he put together a career record of 173-101.

Solich’s top achievements as a head coach came in his time leading the Huskers, three of his six teams finished seasons ranked inside the top ten, two played in BCS bowls and one for a national championship. He won a Big 12 championship in 1999 and was a two-time Big 12 Coach of the Year. At Nebraska he went 58-19 winning 75% of his games.

