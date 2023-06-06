We are Local
Douglas County Commissioners pass resolution to honor late Omaha actor John Beasley

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Commissioners honored Omaha actor John Beasley during Tuesday’s meeting.

Tuesday morning, a resolution was read at the Douglas County Board of Commissioners meeting to honor the life of John Beasley, who suddenly died May 30 just before he was scheduled to begin rehearsals of his first Broadway play, A Lifelong Dream.

Douglas County Commissioner Chris Rodgers read the resolution.

“…and whereas John Beasley, through his art, his activism, his parenting and his values, has represented his family, his community and his city, his state, his country with honor, with style, with determination and with the grace that makes us proud to call him a friend, a neighbor.”

The resolution was passed unanimously.

