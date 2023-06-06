We are Local
Distant wildfires, ozone could reduce air quality in Douglas County

(WOWT)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Department says distant wildfires can lead to air quality issues in some parts of eastern Nebraska.

For Tuesday and a few following days, the health department says there is potential for ozone levels to build and move the Air Quality Index into the “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” category.

Air Quality Index: Realtime indicator of conditions in Douglas County

That category indicates that people who could be impacted by low air quality are advised to take precautions and minimize outdoor activities.

RELATED: Canada’s wildfires affect air quality in parts of US

While wildfire smoke is one main cause of the air quality issues, the health department says the general public can also help keep ground-level ozone levels low by not refueling vehicles during the heat of the day, waiting until temperatures start to cool before using gasoline-powered lawn equipment and using paints, thinners and cleaners carefully.

