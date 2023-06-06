Distant wildfires, ozone could reduce air quality in Douglas County

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Department says distant wildfires can lead to air quality issues in some parts of eastern Nebraska.

For Tuesday and a few following days, the health department says there is potential for ozone levels to build and move the Air Quality Index into the “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” category.

That category indicates that people who could be impacted by low air quality are advised to take precautions and minimize outdoor activities.

While wildfire smoke is one main cause of the air quality issues, the health department says the general public can also help keep ground-level ozone levels low by not refueling vehicles during the heat of the day, waiting until temperatures start to cool before using gasoline-powered lawn equipment and using paints, thinners and cleaners carefully.

