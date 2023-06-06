We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Daily migrant encounters at southern border down since end of Title 42, DHS says

FILE = A woman looks at her phone as she waits with others to apply for asylum near the...
FILE = A woman looks at her phone as she waits with others to apply for asylum near the pedestrian entrance to the San Isidro Port of Entry, linking Tijuana, Mexico with San Diego, Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Tijuana, Mexico. According to the Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Border Patrol saw about 3,400 migrants a day since May 12. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)(AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The number of daily migrant encounters on the U.S. southern border have been low since Title 42 ended.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Border Patrol saw about 3,400 migrants a day since May 12.

That’s much fewer than the 10,000 daily encounters before Title 42 lifted.

The pandemic-era policy allowed U.S. officials to quickly turn migrants away at the border.

Officials caution that migration flow can change and that they are ready to adjust where needed.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Concern is growing for the family and friends of one missing Omaha woman who hasn't been seen...
Concern grows for family of missing Omaha woman not heard from in 2 weeks
U.S. Supreme Court vacates 2 Nebraska decisions on ‘home equity theft’
Natasha Oakman, Duchesne Academy teacher
Longtime Omaha Duchesne Academy teacher dies
Apartment fire at 78th and Farnam Streets, June 5, 2023
Crews battle 2-alarm fire at Omaha apartment complex
Construction season is here, meaning increased headaches for Bennington and northwest Omaha...
Construction begins on roads in Northwest Omaha and Bennington areas

Latest News

Amanda Stott-Smith, who was in prison for throwing her two children off a bridge, was found...
Officials: Woman in prison for throwing her 2 young children off bridge dies
Pottawattamie County approves special election to decide new board election process
A Merck scientist conducts research on Feb. 28, 2013, in West Point, Pa. Merck is suing the...
Merck sues federal government, calling plan to negotiate Medicare drug prices extortion
The judge said people who mistakenly believe gender identity is a choice also “tend to...
US judge blocks Florida ban on trans minor care in narrow ruling, says ‘gender identity is real’
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference to sign several bills related to...
California investigating whether DeSantis involved in flying asylum-seekers from Texas to Sacramento