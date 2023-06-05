We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Woman in custody after refusing tuberculosis treatment for more than a year, police say

The woman was detained at her home on Friday and booked into a negative pressure room at the...
The woman was detained at her home on Friday and booked into a negative pressure room at the Pierce County Jail.(KING via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TACOMA, Wash. (CNN) – After evading treatment for more than a year, a Washington state woman with tuberculosis is now in police custody.

She was detained at her home on Friday and booked into a negative pressure room at the Pierce County Jail.

The room is set up for isolation and treatment because of the risk her tuberculosis could pose to others.

A judge first ordered her to be detained in January of last year and issued a civil arrest warrant in March. Then in April, the judge found her to be in contempt of court after she refused treatment.

There’s no timeline for her release.

Sgt. Darren Moss Jr. with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said the woman will not face charges because it is a civil case.

“There’s no sentencing. It’s not a criminal case. The prosecutor’s office is not involved,” Moss said. “So, this is going to be dependent upon her care, the court’s decisions, and the health department.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Police vehicle blocks area on Arizona Avenue in Grand Island, where police say three people died.
Three dead overnight in Grand Island murder suicide
One person is injured after an overnight Omaha shooting
1 injured in overnight shooting near Omaha motorcycle club
North End Teleservices has big plans for its headquarters in Omaha
CEO of North End Teleservices speaks on moving headquarters to 24th and Lake
Aurora multi-fatal crash
Four dead in Missouri after car hits several motorcycles

Latest News

Authorities secure the entrance to Mine Bank Trail, an access point to the rescue operation...
It will take days to collect debris from plane that flew over Washington, crashed in rural Virginia
Based on evidence gathered throughout the investigation, police said they believe this was a...
Teen accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill a 7-year-old, police say
FILE - The Microsoft logo is pictured outside the headquarters in Paris, on Jan. 8, 2021.
Thousands of users report problems with Microsoft Outlook
Stalled trains force children to climb over and under trains to get to school.
Hundreds of millions of dollars designated to eliminate dangerous rail crossings
A look at The Davenport, one week after the building partially collapsed, Sunday, June 4, 2023,...
Resident injured in Iowa building collapse where 3 died sues city, owners, alleging negligence