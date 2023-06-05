We are Local
Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Warm & humid with more of those spotty afternoon storms

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s another mild morning in the 60s for many of us but we’ll be able to warm up to near 90 degrees again this afternoon. It will be a bit humid just like the weekend as well.

Monday Forecast
Monday Forecast(WOWT)
Muggy Meter
Muggy Meter(WOWT)

And just like the last several days, we’ll see spotty showers and storms pop up with the heat of the day after 1pm and continue on and off through sunset. Isolated downpours and a little small hail are likely the biggest threats. There could be a wind gust or two as well.

Storm Chances
Storm Chances(WOWT)

The first 3 days of the week will likely be very similar weather wise. I do think the coverage of any spotty afternoon storms will be the greatest on Wednesday afternoon and evening as a front also moves in from the east and northeast.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

