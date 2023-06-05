We are Local
Propane explosion at Omaha Public Schools storage building sends 1 to hospital

A forklift operator was burned and a building severely damaged after an explosion Monday at an Omaha Public Schools building.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An explosion occurred Monday at a property owned by Omaha Public Schools.

The Mills Building is south of 30th and Ames and according to OPS, is used to store supplies including curriculum materials, furniture and other equipment. The building has also been used several times as a temporary elementary school.

Investigators tell 6 News that just before 12 p.m. Monday, a forklift operator punctured a propane tank, blowing out the bay windows.

That employee suffered burns and was rushed to a hospital. Everyone else in the building was able to evacuate.

