Omaha Police investigate cutting

(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating an early morning cutting.

It was reported just after midnight on Monday at Citron Apartments, near 98th Street and Mockingbird Drive.

According to responders, two people were taken to the hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

No additional details have been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.

