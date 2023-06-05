Omaha Police investigate cutting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating an early morning cutting.

It was reported just after midnight on Monday at Citron Apartments, near 98th Street and Mockingbird Drive.

According to responders, two people were taken to the hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

No additional details have been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.