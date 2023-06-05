Omaha celebrates 75th anniversary of Memorial Park

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The city celebrated on Sunday, just a day shy of 75 years since President Harry S. Truman dedicated Omaha’s World War II Memorial Park.

“Hopefully every time we drive by Memorial Park, it will help us to inspire us to do just a little more than we think we can do,” said Gov. Jim Pillen at the celebration.

“Memorial Park is a place to remember war and the sacrifices made for our freedom,” said Mayor Jean Stothert. “To grieve for the men and women we have lost. To express our sincere gratitude for our freedoms we enjoy today and to celebrate patriotism.”

On Sunday, veterans, active military, local and state government and supporters gathered to rededicate the World War II Memorial Park and remind everyone what the park stands for.

Seven years after President Harry S. Truman first dedicated the park, his grandson Clifton Truman Daniel joined.

And Korean War Veteran John Pestal got to attend both this ceremony and the one 75 years ago.

“It’s a privilege,” said Tiffany Regan with the Omaha Parks Foundation. “We’re just a go-between to honor those that really fight in our military to fight for our freedoms and those behind me on the wall.”

Visitors appreciated the Vietnam Memorial Wall, the Tomb of the Unknown Slider with guards, a flyover and skydivers. And if people hadn’t already, they soaked in the “Embracing Peace” sculpture, which will be on display at the park until November.

