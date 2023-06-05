We are Local
Nebraska students travel to Omaha for theater showcase

Nebraska students from across the state came to Omaha to showcase their theater skills
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The best middle and high school performers across the state brought their talent to Omaha Sunday night in recognition of their talents.

It was at the historic Orpheum Theater. More than 500 students across 84 schools statewide showcased their work. The opening number featured Broadway performer and Omaha native Kevyn Morrow.

This is the 10th annual showcase for the Nebraska High School Theater Academy. And it wasn’t just about performing for the students, but awards too.

“I’m from this really small town in Nebraska,” said Reese Schultz, a Grand Island Northwest High School graduate. “I live on a farm and I don’t see a lot of people that do the same thing as me. So when they picked me to come down and do this, I was like of course!”

“It’s just really wonderful to see how the program has grown and continues to give our students just incredible opportunities,” said Emily Mokrycki, the Theater Director of Omaha Burke High School.

During the showcase, two students will be chosen to represent the state next month in New York for another award ceremony performance boot camp.

