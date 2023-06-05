We are Local
Nebraska health district reports first West Nile Virus case of 2023 season

(Franco Patrizia)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska health district says it has detected the first human case of West Nile virus for the 2023 season.

The Three Rivers Public Health District says the person who tested positive was not hospitalized, per the Nebraska DHHS.

West Nile virus is transmitted through mosquito bites from bugs that have fed on infected birds, then transmitting the virus to humans.

The health district has several suggestions for reducing one’s risk of contracting West Nile virus, including using repellant that contains DEET, wearing long clothing when outside, and draining areas of standing water around your home.

