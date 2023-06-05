Iowa falls to Indiana State in Terre Haute Regional

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Despite powering through a 13-inning 6-5 win against North Carolina earlier in the day, the Hawkeyes fell to Indiana State, 11-8, in the regional final. Just 24 hours earlier, the Sycamores rallied back to beat Iowa 7-4, knocking the Hawkeyes into the elimination bracket.

The long ball launched the Hawkeyes into the lead twice in the regional final. Brennen Dorighi blasted his second home run of the day in the third inning, putting Iowa up 4-2. In the fourth inning, freshman Blake Guerin hit his first career home run to lift the Hawkeyes to a 5-4 lead.

The marathon game against the Tar Heels caught up to Iowa’s bullpen against Indiana State. Six different pitchers took the mound for the Hawkeye, with freshman Cade Obermueller doing the most damage allowing four runs in two innings, including two walked-in runs.

In the seventh inning, Indiana State’s Keegan Watson delivered the dagger to Iowa’s season with a three-run dinger to go up 11-7. Outfielder Brayden Frazier added a solo shot in the bottom of the seventh to cut the Sycamores’ lead to three runs. Iowa unable to plate anymore, falls to the Sycamores. Hawkeyes close out one of their most successful seasons ever, tying a program-best 44 wins.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.