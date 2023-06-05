We are Local
Governor Pillen announces new Department of Economic Development director

Governor Jim Pillen
Governor Jim Pillen
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Jim Pillen announced K.C. Belitz as the new director to lead the Nebraska Department of Economic Development on Monday.

The position has been vacant since early April when former DED Director Tony Goins immediately resigned. Goins had served as the state’s top economic developer since July 2019 and was reappointed to the $212,293-a-year position by Gov. Pillen after the November election.

