Gov. Pillen proclaims June as Fatherhood Awareness Month

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - During a signing ceremony, Gov. Pillen highlighted a program that helps connect non-custodial fathers with their children.

Monday, Gov. Pillen signed a proclamation that declares the month of June as Fatherhood Awareness Month in Nebraska.

Officials say the signing ceremony highlighted the success of The Fatherhood Initiative. It’s a Nebraska-based program from Lutheran Family Services in partnership with Legal Aid of Nebraska RISE, as well as local governments.

The initiative helps non-custodial fathers who want to connect or re-engage with their children.

“We know that engaged fathers are more committed to their families and more invested in being productive members of society, which leads to better outcomes for their children and our community,” said Jim Warren, the Vice Chair of the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners.

Officials say that fathers who have been incarcerated are especially helped by the program. Sarpy County Corrections works with Lutheran Family Services to offer the program to incarcerated fathers.

“The odds are stacked against children whose fathers have been incarcerated, but the Fatherhood Initiative helps change that,” said Lauren Reed, the Sarpy County Corrections reentry coordinator. “Over the last two years, we’ve seen 20 non-custodial fathers successfully build effective parenting skills and learn how to establish nurturing relationships that can help set up their kids for a better childhood.”

The program served 244 fathers in 2022.

