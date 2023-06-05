We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Fremont County authorities arrest two for drug distribution

(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIDNEY, Iowa (WOWT) - Fremont County sheriff’s deputies arrested two Hamburg residents in connection with a narcotics distribution investigation.

FCSO says 39-year-old Tressa Dawn Haughton and 28-year-old Joseph William Michael Haughton were both booked into Fremont County Jail Sunday.

Tressa was charged with distribution of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class C felony; and three counts of conspiracy to distribute more than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class B felony.

Joseph was charged with three counts of conspiracy to distribute, as well as additional charges for possession of marijuana -- third or subsequent offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.

Tressa Haughton, 39
Tressa Haughton, 39(Fremont County Sheriff's Office)
Joseph Haughton, 28
Joseph Haughton, 28(Fremont County Sheriff's Office)

Both suspects are being held on $100,000 bond.

Joseph had been released from prison on May 12 on separate charges out of Page County.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Police vehicle blocks area on Arizona Avenue in Grand Island, where police say three people died.
Three dead overnight in Grand Island murder suicide
One person is injured after an overnight Omaha shooting
1 injured in overnight shooting near Omaha motorcycle club
North End Teleservices has big plans for its headquarters in Omaha
CEO of North End Teleservices speaks on moving headquarters to 24th and Lake
Aurora multi-fatal crash
Four dead in Missouri after car hits several motorcycles

Latest News

Construction season is here, meaning increased headaches for Bennington and northwest Omaha...
Construction begins on roads in Northwest Omaha and Bennington areas
U.S. Supreme Court vacates 2 Nebraska Supreme Court decisions on home equity theft
Nebraska health district reports first West Nile Virus case of 2023 season
A popular face of country music is coming to Lincoln for Volleyball Day in Nebraska.
Country artist Scotty McCreery playing at Volleyball Day
Construction season is here, meaning increased headaches for Bennington and northwest Omaha...
Construction starting in several Bennington, northwest Omaha neighborhoods