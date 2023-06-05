Fremont County authorities arrest two for drug distribution
SIDNEY, Iowa (WOWT) - Fremont County sheriff’s deputies arrested two Hamburg residents in connection with a narcotics distribution investigation.
FCSO says 39-year-old Tressa Dawn Haughton and 28-year-old Joseph William Michael Haughton were both booked into Fremont County Jail Sunday.
Tressa was charged with distribution of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class C felony; and three counts of conspiracy to distribute more than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class B felony.
Joseph was charged with three counts of conspiracy to distribute, as well as additional charges for possession of marijuana -- third or subsequent offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Both suspects are being held on $100,000 bond.
Joseph had been released from prison on May 12 on separate charges out of Page County.
