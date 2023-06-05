We are Local
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Spotty storms and heat return Tuesday

Emily's Monday night forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Spotty storm chances wind down around sunset tonight but will return again Tuesday. The day starts with partly cloudy skies but most of the morning should offer plenty of sun. It’ll be a quick warm up so get out early! Temperatures climb to the low 90s for most with a high of 91 for the Metro.

Tuesday forecast
Tuesday forecast(wowt)

Spotty storm chances will bring heat relief for those who see them. These initially develop between 12-3PM and just about everyone sees a chance. Best chances are here through 6PM with activity winding down again around sunset.

spotty storms
spotty storms(wowt)

Another day in the low 90s Wednesday and then some changes! Our next cold front sweeps in Wednesday evenign bringing more widespread rain chances and dropping temperatures for Thursday. A second front over the weekend cools us further.

10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

