We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Crews battle 2-alarm fire at Omaha apartment complex

Apartment fire at 78th and Farnam Streets, June 5, 2023
Apartment fire at 78th and Farnam Streets, June 5, 2023(WOWT)
By John Chapman
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire sent out two alarms to handle a call from an apartment complex.

It happened near 78th and Farnam shortly after 11 a.m. Monday.

Firefighters say when they arrived they paid attention to smoke and flames coming from the roof. A fire station was nearby and firefighters got things under control quickly.

“We did have to evacuate a lot of tenants but nobody is hurt,” said Battalion Chief Paul Kleffner with the Omaha Fire Department. “At least one apartment will be unoccupied, haven’t quite tracked down how many people were in that particular apartment.”

Officials say the second alarm was precautionary. There were no injuries to firefighters.

Fire investigators say the blaze was caused by the careless disposal of smoking materials. The fire caused $40,000 in damage to the structure and another $2,000 to its contents.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Police vehicle blocks area on Arizona Avenue in Grand Island, where police say three people died.
Three dead overnight in Grand Island murder suicide
One person is injured after an overnight Omaha shooting
1 injured in overnight shooting near Omaha motorcycle club
North End Teleservices has big plans for its headquarters in Omaha
CEO of North End Teleservices speaks on moving headquarters to 24th and Lake
Aurora multi-fatal crash
Four dead in Missouri after car hits several motorcycles

Latest News

Governor Jim Pillen
Governor Pillen announces new Department of Economic Development director
The Lincoln Police Department located a missing 12-year-old girl on Monday.
Lincoln Police locate missing 12-year-old girl
Country music star Scotty McCreery to perform at Memorial Stadium for Volleyball Day
A forklift operator was burned and a building severely damaged after an explosion Monday at an...
BREAKING: Propane explosion rocks OPS building, injures forklift operator