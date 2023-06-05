Crews battle 2-alarm fire at Omaha apartment complex

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire sent out two alarms to handle a call from an apartment complex.

It happened near 78th and Farnam shortly after 11 a.m. Monday.

Firefighters say when they arrived they paid attention to smoke and flames coming from the roof. A fire station was nearby and firefighters got things under control quickly.

“We did have to evacuate a lot of tenants but nobody is hurt,” said Battalion Chief Paul Kleffner with the Omaha Fire Department. “At least one apartment will be unoccupied, haven’t quite tracked down how many people were in that particular apartment.”

Officials say the second alarm was precautionary. There were no injuries to firefighters.

Fire investigators say the blaze was caused by the careless disposal of smoking materials. The fire caused $40,000 in damage to the structure and another $2,000 to its contents.

