Country music star Scotty McCreery to perform at Memorial Stadium for Volleyball Day

(NU Athletic Communications)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Scotty McCreery will be performing in Lincoln’s Memorial Stadium this summer for Volleyball Day.

According to Nebraska Athletics, Scotty McCreery will perform on Aug. 30 for the Volleyball Day in Nebraska event in Memorial Stadium.

RELATED: Huskers to host Mavericks for Volleyball Day at Memorial Stadium

McCreery, a North Carolina native, has earned one Triple Platinum, five Platinum and three Gold singles; as well as one Platinum and two Gold albums. Some of his number-one hits include “Damn Strait” and “You Time” from his latest album “Same Truck.”

This isn’t the first time McCreery has performed in Memorial Stadium. He sang the National Anthem before Nebraska football’s 56-7 win over Northwestern on Oct. 2, 2021.

Nebraska Athletics adds that in their June 22 meeting, the Board of Regents will review a proposal to serve alcohol during the Volleyball Day event.

