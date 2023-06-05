Construction begins on roads in Northwest Omaha and Bennington areas

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Northwest Omaha and Bennington are experiencing growing pains as new road construction projects get underway.

Road construction is usually nothing new for Darren Thomas of Bennington. However, signs that went up Monday caught him off guard.

“I saw the barricade guys up on 204th, I’m like I wonder what’s going on up the street here and I see the road closed sign so that’s why I’m taking a left and going this way,” Thomas said.

Work on Military Road between 168th and 171st streets began Monday. Work is also set to begin Monday on 156th Street, South of Bennington Road. 156th Street is a major north-south roadway connecting West Omaha and Bennington. The street will be widened, and a turn lane will be added for a new housing development.

People who live in Bennington but work in Omaha say commuting is challenging.

“It’s pretty difficult. Especially with kids, trying to get them to school on time. Thank God it is the summer now,” Ty Moore said,

Douglas County engineers tell 6 News that due to funding they are always playing catch up. For example, the intersection at 168th and Ida Streets already requires a lot of patience. As more housing goes up, traffic will likely become worse. The intersection is scheduled for construction in 2025.

“It’s a great area out here. I love it,” Moore said. “It’s a great place to raise a family. But I mean yeah, there’s growing pains for sure.”

Before construction even begins at 168th and Ida Streets, State Street needs to be completed between 147th and 156th Streets and at 168th Street.

“It’s kind of a pain, but I guess if it’s for the better it’s ultimate worth it,” Thomas said.

Work on most of the projects is expected to be completed by this fall.

