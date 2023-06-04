We are Local
North Omaha sends off Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford as he gets ready for big showdown in Las Vegas

A send-off celebration is held for Terence Crawford in Omaha
By Johan Marin
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hundreds gathered in North Omaha on Saturday to celebrate Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford as he gets ready for the biggest showdown against Errol Spence Jr. for the welterweight championship.

The Omaha native told 6 News he’s hopeful he’ll bring the win back home.

“I’d like to thank everybody who took the time to come out to this event,” Crawford said. “It’s important not only to myself, but to the community.”

Time is ticking and the big fight is on July 29, and Crawford only has weeks to train.

But, he believes he’s confident all his hard work will pay off.

”In my eyes, I’ve always proved people wrong that underestimated me,” Crawford said. “My recent fights, they’ve questioned whether I can do certain things and I proved them wrong.”

Crawford holds multiple world championships in three weight classes including the World Boxing Organization and the welterweight title since 2018.

His head coach, Red Spikes believes it will be an undisputed fight and a chance for Crawford to show his legacy.

“The level of excitement is a little higher, we’re a little more enthusiastic, a little bit more focused, and a little bit more motivated,” Spikes said.

For nearly 14 years, Spikes has worked with Crawford every single day.

“I feel like we’re going to go out there and do our thing dominant fashion,” Spikes said.

Spikes thinks this will not only be a win for Crawford but for Omaha.

The fight will be at the Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena and to watch the fight click here.

