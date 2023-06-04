We are Local
Nebraska State Air Show and Fly-In takes flight

- For the first time in over 30 years Grand Island hosted an air show. The Nebraska State Air Show and Fly-In was held at Central Nebraska Regional Airport.
By Leroy Triggs
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - For the first time in over 30 years, Grand Island hosted an air show. The Nebraska State Air Show and Fly-In was held at Central Nebraska Regional Airport on Saturday. There were a series of planes taking to the sky to perform aerial stunts.

Attendees got to see a B-29 bomber from World War II. The historic fighter plane flew out of Wichita, Kansas to make it to the event. Locals said Saturday’s event is good for spending time with family; and that an event like this is good for the city.

“I’m glad to just be out,” said Kjay Wright, Grand Island resident. “That it’s come back to Grand Island, it’s been a while due to COVID and everything, everything’s trying to get back to normal and Grand Island is trying to get back to normal. So I’m hoping it’ll just be a great air show.”

Wright said the B-29 was the main reason he came to the air show. As a veteran he loved how they kept the plane as close as possible to its original parts. The B-29 crew had several goals.

“We’re here to inspire to educate and to bring history to the people,” said Tim Wiebe, Aircraft Commander of B-29. “So this aircraft normally there’s only about 25 of them in existence that are at museums and so we are able to take it from our facility and bring it to you guys.”

Wiebe said the most common thing people ask is if the plane still flies. Most people are surprised by the size of the plane.

