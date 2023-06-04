David’s Morning Forecast - Scattered afternoon storms return

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hazy sunshine with a cool, comfortable start to the day across the metro. Temperatures dipped into the mid and lower 60s around sunrise, but we will warm up quickly today. Partly to mostly sunny skies mean temperatures are back to around 80 degrees by 10am, with upper 80s likely this afternoon. Highs should top out around 88 or 89 degrees in the metro, once again coming in well above average for this time of year.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

Spotty thunderstorms are expected once again this afternoon. The warm conditions and slightly higher humidity will help to kick off hit and miss storms as early as 1 or 2pm. While not everyone will see rain, we will have storms in the area during the afternoon and early evening, so keep an eye to the sky if you have outdoor plans today. If a storm pops up over your area, expect a quick downpour with a quarter to a half-inch of rainfall. The strongest storms may produce pea sized hail along with a couple of stronger wind gusts, but significant severe weather is not expected.

Hit and miss storms this afternoon (WOWT)

Storms clear out after sunset with another quiet night for the area. We’ll see a comfortable start to Monday with temperatures dipping back into the lower 60s. Monday will feature another hot and humid day with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Just like the past few days, spotty to scattered thunderstorms will likely develop in the heat of the day. The storms will still be very hit and miss, so rain chances at any one location still remains on the low side. Any storms would fade around or just after sunset.

Sunday Morning 3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Rain chances drop slightly on Tuesday, meaning temperatures will be able to warm a little bit more. Tuesday afternoon will have a better chance at hitting 90, or perhaps even a bit warmer for the metro. Scattered storm chances return Wednesday afternoon, with hit and miss storms possible each day through at least Saturday. Temperatures remain quite warm, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

