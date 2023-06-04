David’s Evening Forecast - Spotty storms fade, chances return Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunny skies help temperatures to jump up to around 90 degrees early this afternoon. The warmth kicked off scattered storms by the early afternoon, with spotty heavy downpours rolling across the area. A couple of storms were a little stronger with gusty winds and pea sized hail. Additional spotty storms will continue to affect the area through about 8pm, then will fade away as we approach sunset. Most of the area will be dry by 10pm, with clearing skies for the overnight.

Sunday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

A cool and quiet morning is expected on Monday with temperatures in the low 60s making for a nice start to the day. We should see plenty of sunshine for the morning hours, allowing temperatures to heat up quickly. We’ll be back into the mid-80s by the lunch hour, with afternoon highs around 90 degrees. Just like the past few days, spotty thunderstorms are expected to develop by the mid-afternoon. Storms will not be quite as widespread as what we saw on Sunday, but a few downpours are likely across the region. Where storms develop, brief heavy rain with a quick quarter to half-inch of rain is likely. Storms will fade away by the late evening hours.

Monday's Forecast (WOWT)

More sunshine is expected for Tuesday with hot conditions in the afternoon. An isolated storm can’t be ruled out, but generally drier conditions are likely with highs around 90 degrees. Rain chances increase once again on Wednesday, with some afternoon or evening storms more likely across the area. Rain then pushes to our west, with drier weather returning for most of Thursday and Friday before another storm chance enters the picture by the upcoming weekend.

Temperature trend this week (WOWT)

