CEO of North End Teleservices speaks on moving headquarters to 24th and Lake

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s largest Black-owned business is set to have a history-making private investment in North Omaha.

We’ve told you about discussions of the plan for a couple of years, and on Saturday in an exclusive interview, the President and CEO of North End Teleservices Carmen Tapio tells 6 News that the plan has grown from its $40 million first price tag.

“It is the largest private investment ever made in North Omaha,” Tapio said. “So that $65 million to $80 million includes our primary phase one building, which is the mixed-use retail. In addition to that, we are building 80 to 100 apartments that are on the site plan. And across the street, we have plans for single-family homes. So the whole project combined.”

North End Teleservices is one of the fastest-growing, privately-owned businesses in the country. Tapio points out that all the growth that will happen on the corner of 24th and Lake will change the community.

“Is it significant? It is significant in size and we wanted it to be significant in size to transform this community in the way that it really needs it, to invest in the community, the way that it really needs it. It’s going to take a lot of investment and we didn’t want to do something small. It’s also with purpose because again, my business is growing, our business is growing and we have to be able to accommodate that growth.”

North End Teleservices will move its headquarters to 24th and Lake, and they say there will be room for other businesses to move in. There will also be underground parking and a daycare.

“You create an expectation of a better quality of life. We are helping to fulfill that expectation of a better quality of life, not just through jobs, but by placemaking and helping to create community and an economy in North Omaha, which is missing.”

Replacing the empty lot with new businesses and homes not only brings new hope to the community, it also writes a new page in Omaha’s history.

“I do realize the importance of the moment and the history that we are, but we are about to make and that we are making in this community. And I let that importance drive me. I share the importance with the others in our organization and I share the importance with the community. We can’t stop. We have too much work to do.”

Tapio expects North End Teleservices to move into their corporate headquarters on 24th and Lake in a couple of years.

