We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Body found in South Carolina lake identified, authorities say

Lyman Lake in Spartanburg County
Lyman Lake in Spartanburg County(Fox Carolina News)
By FOX Carolina News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A body found in a South Carolina lake has been identified, authorities said.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said the body was found in Lake Lyman Saturday morning.

Officials said the body was identified as that of 52-year-old Patrick Funderburk.

Officials said they found no signs of foul play and will conduct a forensic exam.

No further details have been released.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Speeding and crashes near an Omaha grade school have raised safety concerns for children.
Speeding and car crashes caught on tape near Omaha school
Omaha Police investigating Friday night homicide
Juvenile injured in overnight Omaha shooting
Tyler Miers, missing from Saunders County, Nebraska.
Search continues for missing Saunders County man

Latest News

Spotty storms fade, chances return Monday
A celebration at Omaha's Memorial Park
Memorial Park's 75th anniversary celebration
One person is injured after an overnight Omaha shooting
1 injured in overnight Omaha shooting
A scuba diver in a lake in Oklahoma discovered a live CS gas grenade.
Scuba diver discovers live gas grenade in lake, sheriff’s office says