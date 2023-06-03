We are Local
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - June 2

This week’s most-viewed coverage included an issue with a pool contractor and a deadly crash at a notorious intersection.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
By Jacob Comer
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, June 2.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Sunday morning shooting near 25th and Ames

Investigators say there was a party in the area with several hundred people, and when the shots were fired they all scattered.

Police investigate a shooting near 25th and Ames

5. Omaha family’s unbuilt pool filled with frustration

The two-year project has been filled with delays that led to a lawsuit.

One Omaha family's unbuilt pool has them filled with frustration -- and a lawsuit against the contractor.

4. 4 injured in Saturday night crash

The Bellevue crash happened near 29th and Capehart Road.

Several people were injured in a Saturday night crash

3. Train derails in Council Bluffs

A train derailed in Council Bluffs and multiple intersections were blocked as a result.

A train derailed in Council Bluffs Saturday evening

2. Omaha actor John Beasley dies at 79

Beasley had more than 90 film and television credits in his three-decade-plus career, including roles in Rudy and The Mighty Ducks.

Omaha actor John Beasley has died at 79.

1. Eyewitnesses recount deadly crash at 50th & NW Radial

“This is one of many, many accidents, its this blind spot that gets everybody”

Eyewitnesses spoke with 6 News about the deadly crash along NW Radial Highway Tuesday afternoon.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
1. FBI offers reward for information on threatening notes left at Omaha religious centers
2. Omaha home a total loss after accidental fire
3. 1 injured after shots fired at large party in Omaha
4. Train derails in Council Bluffs, intersections blocked
5. Nebraska passes bill to remove helmet requirement for motorcyclists
6. Crash at perilous Omaha intersection leaves one dead, police investigating

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Rare bison calf

5. Omaha actor John Beasley dies at 79

4. Volleyball Day in Nebraska

3. Large tip from customer

2. Pacino’s fourth child

1. Omaha man keeps community clean

