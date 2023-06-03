Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - June 2
This week’s most-viewed coverage included an issue with a pool contractor and a deadly crash at a notorious intersection.
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, June 2.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Sunday morning shooting near 25th and Ames
Investigators say there was a party in the area with several hundred people, and when the shots were fired they all scattered.
5. Omaha family’s unbuilt pool filled with frustration
The two-year project has been filled with delays that led to a lawsuit.
4. 4 injured in Saturday night crash
The Bellevue crash happened near 29th and Capehart Road.
3. Train derails in Council Bluffs
A train derailed in Council Bluffs and multiple intersections were blocked as a result.
2. Omaha actor John Beasley dies at 79
Beasley had more than 90 film and television credits in his three-decade-plus career, including roles in Rudy and The Mighty Ducks.
1. Eyewitnesses recount deadly crash at 50th & NW Radial
“This is one of many, many accidents, its this blind spot that gets everybody”
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
This week's top stories
WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts
6. Rare bison calf
5. Omaha actor John Beasley dies at 79
4. Volleyball Day in Nebraska
3. Large tip from customer
2. Pacino’s fourth child
1. Omaha man keeps community clean
CATCH UP
Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.