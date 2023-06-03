We are Local
Search continues for missing Saunders County man

Saunders County authorities need your help finding a missing man.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WAHOO, Neb. (WOWT) - Saunders County authorities have released more information related to a missing person case.

The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office says 42-year-old Tyler Miers was last seen in Prague at a convenience store May 20. They say his phone last pinged north of North Bend shortly after they made contact with him; they believe his pickup was left in Prague.

MISSING PERSON: TYLER MIERS-age 42 Last seen in Prague on May 20th The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office is seeking...

Posted by Saunders County Sheriff's Office NE on Tuesday, May 30, 2023

The sheriff’s office says Miers’ behavior that day was the subject of two calls for service. On both occasions, deputies responded and found no evidence of crimes committed or being a threat to himself or others. He was allowed to walk away after the second time when he no longer wished to speak to deputies.

The sheriff’s office was contacted May 27 by Miers’ family, reporting him missing. After numerous searches, the sheriff’s office is asking anyone living within five miles of Prague to check their vehicles and sheds for potential evidence Miers was there. They are also asking farmers to be aware in fields for possible evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call (402) 443-1000.

