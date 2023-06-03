We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Juvenile injured in overnight Omaha shooting

A reward is offered for information on the shooting suspect
(WECT)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot overnight.

According to the Omaha Police Department, at 3:09 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to Creighton CHI at 24th and Cuming Streets for a walk-in shooting victim.

Police say the victim was a male juvenile. He allegedly told the officers he was shot somewhere near 33rd and Parker Street. He then drove to his father’s house, who then took him to Creighton CHI.

Omaha Police say the shooting scene was eventually found at 36th and Parker.

The investigation is ongoing. Police say tips that lead to an arrest of a shooting suspect could be eligible for an enhanced reward of up to $10,000. Anyone with information can contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Woman reported missing in Omaha found
1 killed in fiery wrong-way crash involving semi on I-680
Plane crash near Kearney on Friday.
No survivor in plane crash near Kearney
Man convicted of killing Omaha realtor has life sentence upheld
An Omaha man has been acquitted by a judge for his role in a deadly 2021 crash because of a...
Lawyers react to Omaha man’s acquittal in fatal crash due to COVID

Latest News

6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - June 2
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Spotty storm chances continue
Spotty storm chances continue
Speeding and crashes near an Omaha grade school have raised safety concerns for children.
Speeding and car crashes caught on tape near Omaha school