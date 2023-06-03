Juvenile injured in overnight Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot overnight.

According to the Omaha Police Department, at 3:09 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to Creighton CHI at 24th and Cuming Streets for a walk-in shooting victim.

Police say the victim was a male juvenile. He allegedly told the officers he was shot somewhere near 33rd and Parker Street. He then drove to his father’s house, who then took him to Creighton CHI.

Omaha Police say the shooting scene was eventually found at 36th and Parker.

The investigation is ongoing. Police say tips that lead to an arrest of a shooting suspect could be eligible for an enhanced reward of up to $10,000. Anyone with information can contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

