We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Iowa baseball beats UNC, 5-4, in opening round of NCAA Regional

Iowa utility Michael Seegers (10) fields a ground ball hit in the infield during an NCAA...
Iowa utility Michael Seegers (10) fields a ground ball hit in the infield during an NCAA baseball game against North Carolina on Friday, June 2, 2023, in Terre Haute, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)(Doug McSchooler | AP)
By Grace Boyles
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WOWT) - Despite North Carolina scoring three runs in the top of the ninth, Luke Llewellyn tossed the final two outs to secure the Hawkeyes’ first win of the NCAA tournament. Sam Hojnar batted in Iowa’s first runs of the tournament with a liner down the left field line giving the Hawkeyes a 2-0 lead. Ben Wilmes, Brayden Frazier, and Cade Moss each added an RBI.

On the mound, Iowa brought out four different pitchers. Morgan Marcus got the win, owning the bump for five innings while tossing five strikeouts with only one earned run.

With the win, the Hawkeyes earn a date with regional host Indiana State Saturday at 5 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Woman reported missing in Omaha found
In December 2022, two threatening notes were found at religious establishments in Omaha. The...
FBI offers reward for information on threatening notes left at Omaha religious centers
1 killed in fiery wrong-way crash involving semi on I-680
Nebraska passes bill to remove helmet requirement for motorcyclists
The legislative session has come to a close for Nebraska -- and with it, the passage of some...
Nebraska Legislature passes Voter ID bill on final day of session

Latest News

Creighton's Tommy Ward
Tommy Ward runs at NCAA Track prelims, going where no Bluejay has gone before
Oklahoma's Jordyn Bahl pitches against Stanford during the fifth inning of an NCAA softball...
Papio’s Jordy Bahl leads Oklahoma to a 2-0 win in WCWS opener
Creighton guard Trey Alexander (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Trey Alexander returns to Creighton after NBA Combine
Nebraska's Anthony Grant, right, carries the ball as Trent Hixson, center, holds off Indiana's...
Huskers announce five kickoff times