Iowa baseball beats UNC, 5-4, in opening round of NCAA Regional

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WOWT) - Despite North Carolina scoring three runs in the top of the ninth, Luke Llewellyn tossed the final two outs to secure the Hawkeyes’ first win of the NCAA tournament. Sam Hojnar batted in Iowa’s first runs of the tournament with a liner down the left field line giving the Hawkeyes a 2-0 lead. Ben Wilmes, Brayden Frazier, and Cade Moss each added an RBI.

On the mound, Iowa brought out four different pitchers. Morgan Marcus got the win, owning the bump for five innings while tossing five strikeouts with only one earned run.

With the win, the Hawkeyes earn a date with regional host Indiana State Saturday at 5 p.m. CT.

