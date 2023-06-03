David’s Morning Forecast - Spotty storm chances continue

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A clear and quiet start to Saturday with temperatures in the mid-60s. Some patchy fog in low lying areas will fade quickly through the morning thanks to the sunny skies. Temperatures will warm quickly, back into the 80s by the lunch hour, with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

Clouds will start to build once again by the early afternoon. A few isolated thunderstorms are expected to develop by the mid to late afternoon hours. Storms appear to be more isolated than the past couple of days, so it is likely that most areas stay dry. However, if a storm pops up over your area, expect a brief heavy downpour and a short term drop in temperatures. A quick quarter to half-inch of rain will be possible with any downpour, but again much of the area will stay dry today.

Very spotty storms Saturday afternoon (WOWT)

The forecast remains on repeat for Sunday. Generally sunny skies in the morning with temperatures starting off the in the 60s. We quickly warm back into the 80s by the lunch hour, with clouds building for the afternoon. Spotty showers and storm once again develop for the second half of the day. Storm chances are little higher for Sunday. While still spotty, storm coverage will be slightly higher meaning a few more areas should see rain. Still, not everyone will get a storm Sunday afternoon and evening.

Staying very warm into next week (WOWT)

Monday and Tuesday remain quite warm with highs near 90 degrees. Each afternoon will bring a chance for a very isolated storm, though the forecast is looking a little drier for the start of the work week. Slightly better storm coverage is expected on Wednesday with scattered afternoon storms. Temperatures remain summer-like with highs in the mid to upper 80s through the end of the week.

