David’s Evening Forecast - Warm Saturday evening, scattered storms Sunday

By David Koeller
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few spotty storms developed this afternoon in the heat of the day, mainly to the north of the Omaha metro. Those storms have since faded away, and dry weather is expected for the rest of the evening. Temperatures are on the warm side, with most of the area in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. Humidity levels have dropped off a little, helping it to feel slightly more comfortable for the rest of the evening. Temperatures will remain in the 80s through 9 or 10pm, then slowly cooling into the 60s overnight.

Saturday Evening's Forecast
Saturday Evening's Forecast(WOWT)

Sunday will look a lot like today, with sunshine in the morning and building clouds for the afternoon. Temperatures will jump into the mid-80s by the lunch hour. That should be warm enough to kick off more scattered thunderstorms. Temperatures will be a little tricky, as anywhere storms develop will see a quick drop in temperatures, bringing a little relief from the summer heat. Highs are still expected to reach the upper 80s before storms develop.

Sunday's Forecast
Sunday's Forecast(WOWT)

While rain will still be hit and miss, coverage will be slightly better than what saw on Saturday. Scattered thunderstorms are possible as early as 1 to 2pm, with storm chances continuing through 6 or 7pm. Where storms develop, expect a quick downpour with plenty of lightning. Rainfall of a quarter to half-inch will be possible, though again not everyone will see rain.

Spotty storms Sunday afternoon
Spotty storms Sunday afternoon(WOWT)

Drier conditions and more sunshine is expected on Monday with highs near 90 degrees. An isolated pop-up storm still can’t be ruled out, though most areas will stay dry. A similar story for Tuesday, with those isolated storms mainly confined to the Iowa side of the area. A slightly better chance for afternoon storms will return on Wednesday, and linger through the end of the week. Each day carrying a chance for hit and miss storms in the afternoon and evening hours. An approaching cold front on Saturday could bring slightly more widespread storm chances.

Staying very warm next week
Staying very warm next week(WOWT)

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

