Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Sporadic showers and storms pop up again Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There are spotty showers and a few storms on the map early this morning and there could still be a few at any time through about 9am. That is the first shot at rain today. We’ll then get a few more popping up with the heat of the day after 2pm. It will play out a lot like yesterday by the afternoon.

Rain Chances (WOWT)

Those spotty showers and storms will bring some downpours and some small hail as our greatest threats. Otherwise just soak up any beneficial rain you can get!

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

In between any showers and storms we’ll get a chance to warm to near 86 degrees before the rain cools off some of us into the late afternoon. It will be muggy during the day with any rain only adding to it.

Muggy Meter (WOWT)

Another round of spotty PM showers and storms are possible both Saturday & Sunday but they likely won’t be as widespread as the Thursday & Friday rounds were. It will be a bit warmer this weekend too since the cooler showers won’t be a widespread. The humidity should back off some though and is trending towards a big drop by the middle of next week.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Muggy Meter Week (WOWT)

