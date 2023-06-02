We are Local
Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Sporadic showers and storms pop up again Friday

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There are spotty showers and a few storms on the map early this morning and there could still be a few at any time through about 9am. That is the first shot at rain today. We’ll then get a few more popping up with the heat of the day after 2pm. It will play out a lot like yesterday by the afternoon.

Rain Chances
Rain Chances(WOWT)

Those spotty showers and storms will bring some downpours and some small hail as our greatest threats. Otherwise just soak up any beneficial rain you can get!

Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(WOWT)

In between any showers and storms we’ll get a chance to warm to near 86 degrees before the rain cools off some of us into the late afternoon. It will be muggy during the day with any rain only adding to it.

Muggy Meter
Muggy Meter(WOWT)

Another round of spotty PM showers and storms are possible both Saturday & Sunday but they likely won’t be as widespread as the Thursday & Friday rounds were. It will be a bit warmer this weekend too since the cooler showers won’t be a widespread. The humidity should back off some though and is trending towards a big drop by the middle of next week.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)
Muggy Meter Week
Muggy Meter Week(WOWT)

