Papio’s Jordy Bahl leads Oklahoma to a 2-0 win in WCWS opener

Oklahoma's Jordyn Bahl pitches against Stanford during the fifth inning of an NCAA softball...
Oklahoma's Jordyn Bahl pitches against Stanford during the fifth inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)(Nate Billings | AP)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Jordy Bahl started Oklahoma’s WCWS opener and went the distance in a complete game shutout. The Sooners beat Stanford 2-0, the Papillion-La Vista grad only allowed five hits and struck out 11 batters. It was Bahl’s 11th career double-digit strikeout game and her first in the postseason.

“Thankfully, Jordy was absolutely on her game,” Oklahoma Head Coach Patty Gasso said. “She was just a boss today. It was really fun to watch that, especially not getting the opportunity she wanted last year (sitting out with an injury) and just making the most of it from day one.”

69 of Jordy’s 107 pitches were strikes and she worked her way out of a few tricky spots. Three different times the Cardinal stranded two runners. Oklahoma will now play Tennessee on Saturday at 2 p.m. central.

