Overnight work to restrict access to West Dodge Road bridges

Traffic advisory
Traffic advisory(MGN)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A heads-up for those who use West Dodge Road in West Omaha -- overnight bridge work will lead to restrictions for several nights next week.

Weather permitting, the on and off-ramps at 132nd, 144th, 156th, 168th and 180th Streets will be restricted to complete bridge work. Bridges at 137th, 168th, 192nd and 204th Streets will also have lane closures.

Additionally, the eastbound on-ramp and westbound off-ramp at 168th Street will be closed during those times to complete the work on that bridge.

Mainline West Dodge Road will remain open with lane restrictions.

The closures are scheduled between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. beginning Monday, June 5, and running through Thursday, June 8.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation reminds motorists to drive carefully in work zones and to buckle up and put phones down.

