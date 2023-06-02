We are Local
One person injured in crash involving a semi on I-680

(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police and Fire are investigating a crash involving a car and semi truck.

Crews were dispatched to the scene on I-680E near Mormon Bridge Road around 2:40 a.m. on Friday.

Officials tell 6 News a person was taken to the hospital.

Eastbound lanes of I-680 are closed between Highway 75 and North 31st Street.

No other details have been made available at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.

