One person injured in crash involving a semi on I-680

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police and Fire are investigating a crash involving a car and semi truck.

Crews were dispatched to the scene on I-680E near Mormon Bridge Road around 2:40 a.m. on Friday.

Officials tell 6 News a person was taken to the hospital.

Eastbound lanes of I-680 are closed between Highway 75 and North 31st Street.

No other details have been made available at this time.

