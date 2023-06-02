We are Local
Omaha Police asking for help finding missing woman

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police need your help finding a missing woman.

24-year-old Taylor Stultz was last seen near 55th and Center Streets on May 29, her family tells 6 News. She was last heard from when she clocked out for work. Her family has not been able to make contact with her since.

Taylor Stultz, 24
Taylor Stultz, 24(Alexis Baucom)

Stultz is described as 5′3″, 200 pounds, with dark brown/red hair and hazel eyes. She has tattoos on her hands, arms and legs, including a jellyfish on her arm and “999″ behind one ear.

If you know anything about where Stultz may be, call (712) 355-1885, (712) 355-3530, or 911.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

